Local YMCAs combat summer learning loss with Celebrate Reading Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The YMCA of Coastal Georgia is combating summer learning loss by hosting its second annual Celebrate Reading Day on Wednesday.

Each summer, students are at-risk of losing nearly two months’ worth of reading achievement. Several YMCAs will offer reading times in Effingham, Chatham and Statesboro today. Summer day campers are logging 20 minutes of reading every day through the Y Camp Readers Program.

The YMCA partnered with featured readers including Shay Deshawn, Live Oak Public Library, Jason Buelterman Tybee Island Mayor, Yancy Ford, Assistant Superintendent for Effingham County Schools, and State Representative Bill Hitchens for this event.

Here’s the full Wednesday, July 17 reading day schedules:

Effingham YMCA (1224 Patriot Drive, Rincon, GA 31326) 9:30-11:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. – Yancy Ford (Assistant Superintendent, Effingham County Schools)

10 a.m. – Bill Hitchens (State Representative)

10:30 a.m. – Robert Grant (Development Director, Junior Achievement of Georgia)

11 a.m. – Ryan Waters (YMCA Board Members & Financial Planner at Edward Jones)

Habersham YMCA (6400 Habersham St. Savannah, GA 31405) 9:30- 11:30 a.m.

Islands Family YMCA (66 Johnny Mercer Blvd. Savannah, GA 31410) 9- 10:30 a.m.

9 a.m. – Shay DeShawn (Live Oak Public Library)

9:30 a.m. – Sue Green (YMCA Member)

10 a.m. – Carissa Ward (YMCA Employee)

Statesboro Family YMCA (409 Clairborne Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458) 2- 3 p.m.

2 p.m. – Fire fighters (Statesboro Fire Department)

2:30 p.m. – Officers (Statesboro Police Department)

Tybee Island YMCA (204 5th St, Tybee Island, GA 31328) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10 a.m. – Sgt Tiffany Hayes (Tybee Island Police Department)

10:30 a.m. – Shirley Sessions (Tybee Council Member)

11 a.m. – Wanda Doyle (Tybee Council Member)

11:30 a.m. – Jason Buelterman (Mayor, City of Tybee Island)

12 p.m. – Kelly Swope (YMCA Member)

West Chatham YMCA (165 Issac G. LaRoche Dr. Pooler, GA 31322) 10- 11:30 a.m.