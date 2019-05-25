Local World War II veteran writes book about his life during war Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A 96-year old World War II Veteran shares his experiences through his new book entitled, "It's Character that Counts".

Paul Grassey tells News 3 the book chronicles the hard-earned lessons during his time as a soldier in World War II.

"Of the six pillars of character, which would you say is the most important? . . . I decided that respect was because if you have respect, give it and you'll get it back. If you don't have it, you'll never get it back," said Grassey.

Grassey also says the book tells the stories of his fellow brothers who have since passed away.

"We played ball together, football, basketball, baseball, and we studied together. We worked together, had fun together, but we also wanted to get into the war. They all had a Great War record," said Grassey.

The veteran says at 96-years old, he is just getting started.

"People think you're going nuts because your 96. I mean I feel that I read a lot, speak a lot, have fun and always looking to the next day. Who knows what the next day has but as far as I'm concerned, I just wanna have a good time with hard work," said Grassey.

