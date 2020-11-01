Local woman says her disability was questioned while casting her vote

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A local woman is sending a message of equality after being questioned about her disability while casting her vote.

Kai Hendricks was looking to vote at the Islands Library, but couldn’t find the line set aside for people with disabilities. She says she didn’t want to cut in front of anyone, so she went to a police officer and asked if there was a disabled line.

“She said ‘I’m sorry, but what’s your disability? These people have been waiting for an hour’ and I said ‘are you asking me to prove my disability to you?’ and she said ‘yes I am because you don’t look disabled.'” Hendricks said.

“I’m thinking at this point, perhaps there’s something I don’t know about in Georgia. It’s my first time voting here, maybe it’s ok for them to ask that question here?” Hendricks added.

Hendricks says she suffers from a connective tissue disorder, unnoticeable from the outside.

She says after multiple questions about her condition, she was finally permitted into the disabled line.

“I was shooken up and thought ‘well, I’m not going to say anything else because I want to vote,’ I thought I was going to get kicked out,” Hendricks said.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State Office, all polling places are required to be fully accessible and equipped with poll workers trained to take care of the needs of all voters.

Hendricks filed a complaint with the Board of Elections. She says this is the first, and hopefully the last, time anyone has ever questioned her disability.

“Just because you can’t see my disability doesn’t mean I’m not disabled,” Hendricks said.

News 3 reached out to the Chatham County Board of Elections multiple times, but has not yet heard back.