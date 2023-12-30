SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- One Savannah man showed extraordinary bravery this year by volunteering to join the Ukrainian army in the war with Russia.

Though he was injured severely in the fighting, he has not lost his positive spirit.

“We ended up in some mines, and obviously I got hit…then, after that, it was just a bombardment of explosions and machines gun fire,” Brian Harlow, a U.S. Army and Ukrainian army veteran, said.

Harlow is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq, but he recently he volunteered to put himself back in a war zone – this time in Ukraine.

While in combat, he stepped on a landmine, and his leg was injured beyond repair.

“Honestly at that point, I thought I still had my leg. I put on a tourniquet on my leg. The first one broke, but I thought I still saw my boot at the time. I may have, but it turns out it was gone the whole time,” Harlow said of when the blast happened.

He tells me that the journey to get him somewhere safe to receive medical treatment took hours, days, and then months.

First, the other members of his unit doubled back and helped him get out of the direct line of fire to a vehicle.

Then, things took a turn.

“By the time we got to the pickup truck where they threw me in the back of, I looked on the clock, and it has been seven hours passed since the incident happened. So, when we eventually took off- we had to speed up too because the Russians zeroed in on the truck, and they were trying to hit the truck on the way out.”

Harlow says he eventually made it to a hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, but he had to be evacuated shortly after.

“While I was at Dnipro, they got attacked by a bunch of rockets like on my third day, and then they ended up mobilizing me to Kiev for a while. Then, one thing led to another, and I am here in Germany now.”

Once in Germany, Harlow was joined by his wife.

However, his son Aidan was not able to come, and he also received some bittersweet news.

“Supposedly the incident that occurred ended up saving the whole team that I was with because…well, the area where we were going, some Ukrainians the next day occupied that area and went forward…and apparently me and the team that I was with were the only ones that survived that,” Harlow said.

Since then – the army vet says it has been a long road to recovery- but that has not changed his positive outlook.

In fact, even directly after what Ukrainian officials are describing as the biggest aerial barrage of the war, Harlow still says he wants to go back.

He says his motivation lies with his son.

“I mentioned the fact about how they are charged with kidnapping tens of thousands of children, and I was like ‘how do you feel about that son? How would you feel if I had an opportunity to go over there and help?” and he was like ‘well, if it was me, and somebody took me, I’d like to think someone like you would come and help me’, and then I was like ‘alright, you know, I got you buddy,’” Harlow said.

For now, though, He says he would like to get back stateside.

He tells News 3 that doctors say it will take at least a year for him to recover and adjust to the prosthetic.

“I do want to keep working, but I just do not know to what extent. I know I have great resources out there in savannah. A lot of people have reached out to me, but I really do not know what it holds for me in the next year,” he said.

When he is ready though, those that know and love him in the community say they cannot wait to see him again.

“We told him that we do want to see him come back and be able to come out and be here with us. Everyone misses him. He had an incredibly good crowd that would see him. So, we do want to see him back,” Ashlee Moore, Harlow’s co-worker said.

You can follow along with Brian’s recovery on his social media accounts, and his family has set up a GoFundMe page to offset some of their expenses during that recovery.