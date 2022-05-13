TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A middle school STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teacher in Tybee Island was selected to participate in a unique professional program to help reach students.

Kathleen Holliday, a teacher at Tybee Island Maritime Academy, was chosen out of 10 middle school teachers from eight states to participate in the National STEM Scholar Program. The program provides advanced STEM training, national network building and project support for middle school science teachers nationwide.

Teachers are selected from a national pool of applicants based solely on the description of a “big idea” Challenge Project the applicant would implement if funds were available.

“This partnership will accrue benefits for the National STEM Scholars, middle school students in their classrooms, and the middle school science teachers with whom they collaborate. The National STEM Scholar Program is an excellent way for teachers to learn new strategies and new ways to engage students to help them become and stay interested in science and math,” said Dr. Julia Link Roberts, Executive Director of The Gatton Academy.

The 2022 National STEM Scholar class will hosted by The Gatton Academy from May 29 to June 4 on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, KY.

