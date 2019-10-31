Local talent to perform at inaugural Savannah Talent Showcase Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah residents can see other members of their community perform this Saturday at the inaugural Savannah Talent Showcase.

The City of Savannah’s Cultural Resources Department will host the talent show Saturday Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.

Local talent will sing, rap, dance and perform musical solos. Special guests Sankofa Dance will also perform.

Admission to the show is free and open to the public, however, tickets are required due to limited seating. Tickets are available to reserve your seat online HERE, at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center’s box office, and at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center.

“This event is the first of many that will provide residents with a state-of-the-art facility to showcase their talents to a wide audience,” Taffanye Young, Chief Community Services Officer, said. “The Savannah Cultural Arts Center does not only nurture homegrown talent, but celebrates it as well.”

The City of Savannah is encouraging the public to come out and support local artists. For more information, call 912-651-6783.