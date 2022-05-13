SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two Savannah high school students received a high honor for student leaders.

Sarah Kate Maher, a junior from Savannah Arts Academy and Andre’l Shuman, a senior from Alfred Ely Beach High School were named as Bank of America Student Leaders for 2022. The program provides opportunities to develop and apply leadership tools and skills through community work and leadership experiences.

Sarah Kate and Andre’l are among 300 young people from across the country who were selected as Student Leaders due to their passion for improving the community.

Sarah Kate is a Chatham County representative on the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential Youth Advisory Council and participated in the American Civil Liberties Union Advocacy (ACLU) Summer Institute and Future Business Leaders of America. Andre’l participated in Top Teens of America, Chatham County Youth Commission, and Future Business Leaders of America.

The student leaders will participate in an eight-week paid internship, working closely with local nonprofits like Goodwill Southeast Georgia, developing leadership and workforce skills, and participating in a week-long virtual leadership summit.