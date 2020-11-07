Local, state lawmakers react to Biden, Harris win

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Local and state lawmakers have begun reacting on social media Saturday afternoon.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson tweeted his congratulations, adding “I look forward to working with you!”

Congratulations President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President-Elect @kamalaharris! I look forward to working with you! @ Savannah, Georgia https://t.co/yoIHXoXi0T — Mayor Van Johnson (@MayorJohnsonSAV) November 7, 2020

“#Savannah, the people have spoken and a new President and Vice President have been elected,” Johnson added. “Let us remember that we are Americans, Savannahians, neighbors and friends. Celebrate or protest in a safe and legal way!”

Another Savannahian, Reverend Raphael Warnock, congratulated Biden and Harris on Twitter saying, “It’s time to come together as one country, and create a better future for all our children.”

“Love will always win,” Rev. Warnock added.

South Carolina’s Jaime Harrison shared photos of he and Biden saying “Your election brings hope back to communities across this nation! We stand ready to do our part to build back better!”

Harrison added, “Kindness and civility return to the White House!”

Kindness and civility return to the White House! #bidenharis2020 pic.twitter.com/JUVGbegB1Y — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 7, 2020

Also in the Palmetto State, Joe Cunningham congratulated Biden, calling him a “good and decent man. A man of honesty and character. Someone who will turn our country around, back to what it’s supposed to be.”

“Congratulations America. We’re back,” he added.

Today our country elected a good and decent man. A man of honesty and character. Someone who will turn our country around, back to what it’s supposed to be. Congratulations @JoeBiden. Congratulations America. We’re back. pic.twitter.com/PqRTH3f923 — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) November 7, 2020

Republican Georgia Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene was active on Twitter throughout the day Saturday, spreading the message “STOP THE STEAL” and encouraging Trump supporters to join her at a rally in Atlanta.

WE WILL WIN THIS FIGHT!



I’m live at the Georgia State Capitol to STOP THE STEAL with my friend @RepVernonJones.



Join us: https://t.co/8MPPRS2bmV pic.twitter.com/4Eo0liIpiS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 7, 2020

WSAV will continue to bring you the latest updates as local and state lawmakers share their thoughts on Biden securing the presidency.