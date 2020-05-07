Local specialist offers job insight amid high unemployment claims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New data shows private payrolls dropped by more than 20 million jobs in April as companies cut workers amid the global shutdown. It was the highest loss dating back to 2002, but a local specialist says help is available.

Hiring agencies like Express Employment Professionals said they are getting countless calls daily from people searching for work, and although it is taking them longer to process the high number of unemployment claims, they said there are still companies looking to hire.

“Don’t give up hope, you know we are all in this together and if you are looking for employment definitely reach out. If we don’t have something that matches your skill set we will definitely send you in the right place to get with the right resource to make sure we can help you and your family,” Laqueisha Mosley, a Senior Employment Specialist with Express Employment Professionals, stated.

Mosley said they are seeing an uptick in the job opportunities for industrial work, food distribution centers, logistic companies, and call centers.

The specialist said getting ahead of the curve includes the following steps:

Fine tuning your resume and reworking it for each individual application

Utilizing multiple job websites like Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and LinkedIn

Signing with multiple hiring agencies to increase your exposure with different clients

Utilizing social media as a resource

Attending online job fairs

Practicing with family and friends for virtual interviews

Mosley said there will be an increase in the number of employers looking to hire through a completely virtual process, and recommended preparing to meet those incoming changes to the workforce.

Express Employment Professionals are offering the following free workshops to help people get back into the workforce.

Fine-Tune Your Resume, May 7, at 11 a.m. CDT on Facebook

Join on Facebook

In this video workshop, employment specialists will help answer questions and demonstrate how to showcase your skills and experience on your resume.

Finding Job Opportunities, May 14, at 11 a.m. CDT on YouTube

Join on YouTube

This video chat will offer advice on how to seek employment., and will have opportunities to ask questions and receive help on online job searching to connect with local job opportunities.

Interview Advice, May 21, at 11 a.m. CDT on LinkedIn

Join on LinkedIn

This video chat will offer advice with experts at Express on how to answer common interview questions and address challenging questions.

You can call Express Employment Professionals: (912)-232-9800, for additional help or for more free resources.