Local soldier starts free clothing drive, plans more

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – A local soldier is on a mission to give; spending his Saturday helping people in need.

Stacy Taylor is an Army specialist, based at Fort Stewart. During a recent move, he decided to give away things he didn’t need anymore. Taylor says it sparked an idea, so he started planning a free clothing drive.

The community stepped up to help, donating everything from clothes to blankets, to curtains.

The young solider says it’s important to remember that some people can’t even afford to shop at used clothing stores, such as Goodwill.

“I just ask that everybody, for once, just start thinking about other people, ya know? People are needy, you know?” Taylor said. “I just want to thank my parents, God, friends, family and everybody else for the support. I really do appreciate that.”

Taylor says he’s already planning his next big giveaway for those in need.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.