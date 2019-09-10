Local SNAP recipients have more time to report Dorian-related food loss

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents in the Coastal Empire who receive food stamps now have some more time to report food lost as a result of power outages from Hurricane Dorian.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) says Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients living in one of the 21 counties impacted by the hurricane have until Oct. 3 to file replacement request forms.

This includes SNAP recipients in Appling, Bacon, Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall, Ware and Wayne counties.

Georgia DFCS worked with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service to approve the state’s request for additional time. SNAP policy typically requires customers to report food losses within 10 days after the loss.

“Families most affected by Hurricane Dorian experienced power outages that could lead them to be without food, and we want to do everything we can to circumvent that possibility,” said Tom Rawlings, Director of DFCS. “We are also grateful for the USDA’s support in our efforts to aid Georgia families. Extending the deadline to report food losses, we hope, will relieve families of the anxiety they are experiencing related to what was lost as a result of the storm.”

According to DFCS, SNAP recipients who lost food during Dorian must submit the Food Loss Replacement Form (Form 841) in person or by mail to their local DFCS office no later than Oct. 3. The form will also need to be accompanied by verification from the utility company.

To download Form 841, visit here. Find more information for your local DFCS office online here.

South Carolina residents can find more information about SNAP online. As of this post, the state has not issued a similar extension for reporting food lost.