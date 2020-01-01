Local shelter seeks funding after roof collapses

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A local shelter is seeking help after their roof collapsed–impacting countless animals that are in need of a home.

The roof of the Liberty Humane Shelter collapsed on December 23rd due to seven inches of heavy rainfall. The owner said if they don’t receive the donations they need, they do not know how they are going to care for their animals.

The owner of the shelter, Sandra Frye, said she is actively seeking donations for the roof and other materials they said they desperately need.

“The ceiling has to be fixed, our hot water heaters don’t work, we don’t have a washing machine, um you know there’s just multiple things that have compiled for us,” Frye said.

The shelter operates solely off of donations due to its separation from Liberty County Animal Control back in 2018. The use of their current building offered a separate property to house animals, but Frye said that liberty included bills and other added expenses. She described her feelings as: “…hopeless. Because I want to do more, you know, but with limited funds/resources, I mean I can only do what I can do.”

The shelter’s kennel technician, Alyssa Kuzowski, who is one of their three employees, said it is hard to get by even with a board that operates the facility out of pocket and through community donations and sponsorships.

“It’s hard to keep up with everything, we try to keep all of the animals healthy,” Kuzowski said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Liberty Human Shelter located at 279 Briarwood Circle in Hinesville, or made to the shelter’s account at the GeoVista Credit Union.