SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Social at Savannah is hosting its second annual Spring Community Fair on Saturday, April 15.

The event showcases local businesses in Savannah and the surrounding areas and will raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

It will take place at the facility located at 1 Peachtree Drive.

Vendor registration fees are $50 and will be donated directly to the 2023 Coastal Georgia Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

For questions or to register as a vendor, send an email to aniqua.pauldo@thesocialatsavannah.com