Local schools monitor reported TikTok threats

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local districts are monitoring an apparent nationwide TikTok trend threatening school violence on Friday, the last day of the semester for most students.

The social media posts reportedly warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

TikTok released a statement on Twitter Friday, saying, “We’ve exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools today, but have still found nothing.”

“Local authorities, the FBI, and DHS have confirmed there’s no credible threat, so we’re working to remove alarmist warnings that violate our misinformation policy,” the statement continued.

Still, many school districts stepped up security measures on Friday, including in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania.

Only a few announced plans to cancel school for the day.

Locally, school districts have not reported any incidents related to the TikTok rumors.

Administrators at the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said they’re aware and actively monitoring the trend.

A spokesperson said campus police already planned to be out at schools to ensure a smooth end to the semester, so there were no changes to security measures.

Likewise, Bulloch County Schools said they are aware of the trend.

WSAV News 3 reached out to other local districts as well. We’ll update this page as we receive responses.