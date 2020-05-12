Local school districts to receive WiFi Rangers to bridge internet gap for students in rural areas

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Selected schools across Georgia will soon receive new WiFi Rangers to help fill the internet gap for thousands of students in rural areas.

Governor Brian Kemp announced the donation from AT&T to the Georgia Department of Education, Foundation for Public Education on Tuesday morning. The donation will triple the number of WiFi buses in the state, Kemp says.

Each district will create its own mobilization plans for placing the WiFi Rangers on school buses or other public vehicles to reach the highest numbers of unserved students in their communities. Each Ranger can provide internet connection for up to 45 different devices at one time.

Students and families will get instructions directly from their school on how to use the WiFi Ranger bus locations. The signal for each bus has a range for connection up to 300 feet, or the length of a football field.

“AT&T is doing our state a great service, helping us take a step forward to address the lack of available broadband connectivity for Georgia students,” Governor Kemp said. “This issue has come into sharp focus during the COVID-19 pandemic as so many rural students struggle to continue remote learning without internet access. We thank AT&T for recognizing that the children affected by this lack of connectivity are the young people who represent our future. Their generosity will leave a lasting legacy.”

According to a Federal Communications Commission report released last month, of Americans not connected to the internet, 78% live in rural areas. More than 22% of rural Americans do not have access to high-speed internet, compared to 1.5% of urban dwellers without high-speed internet.

This means that rural students are almost 15 times more likely to not have internet access for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More than ever before, connecting people with resources needed to maintain a sense of normalcy is critical, and we are committed to supporting Georgia’s students, families, and teachers,” Venessa Harrison, President of AT&T Georgia, said.

The donation includes two free months of service for each Ranger. Additional grant funding was applied to extend the impact of this initiative to an additional three months of service for each device, Kemp says.

Thirty-six school systems were selected to receive the Rangers across Georgia. The school systems were selected based on poverty level of the school population, the student-to-device ratio, and the school’s status on either the Comprehensive Support and Improvement or Targeted Support and Improvement lists.

Several schools in WSAV’s viewing area were selected to receive WiFi Rangers. They are listed below.

Bryan County

Camden County

Glynn County

Liberty County

McIntosh County

Screven County

“In difficult times, Georgians are coming together to support public schools and students,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I wish to thank our industry partners for their generosity and commitment to Georgia’s kids, and the Georgia Foundation for Public Education, Innovation Fund Foundation, and Governor’s Office of Student Achievement for their partnership as well. Expanding Wi-Fi access will be a powerful support for school districts’ summer learning programs and will ensure a more equitable education system into the new school year.”