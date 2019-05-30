Local Savannah Clinic receives check for mothers and babies through The March of Dimes Foundation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some much-needed funds will soon help mothers and babies through the March of Dimes Foundation.

A check was presented Wednesday at The Curtis V. Cooper Clinic in Savannah. The funds will be used to expand the focus on pre-term births and improving maternal and infant health outcomes.

“As a pediatrician, we generally look at the child and the infant that comes in, and we’re trying to focus on the health of the child but with this grant, we have a new focus, and we’re looking at the mother as well,” said Dr. Fairborz Zair with The Curtis V. Cooper Clinic.

The new focus provides an opportunity to serve the hundreds of pregnant women who rely on the clinic for pre-natal and post-pregnancy services.

“This has given us a new focus. We look at the mother and child as a unit. The mother is as important to us as the health of the child because ultimately, she is the first caregiver. So this has helped us not only with that but also we are now thinking long term,’ said Dr. Zair.

The March of Dimes received the check of $44,000 through the Amerigroup Foundation. The funds also go towards health screenings and behavior health counseling for post-partum depression.

“Most of our patients are uninsured or underinsured, so they are the most vulnerable population. As you know that poverty is a big factor and social determine of health outcomes. It affects every aspect of their lives. The health of the child and the health of the mother it is more critical as far as the community is concerned,” said Dr. Zair.

The Amerigroup Foundation has given over $5 million to programs across the country.