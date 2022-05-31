HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A restaurant employee had the most bizarre food delivery experience Monday as he arrived to the customers’ car only to find them completely naked.

According to an incident report filed by Hinesville Police Department, a Longhorn employee delivered food to a woman sitting in the pickup point of the restaurant in a Kia Optima. It happened Monday afternoon around 1.

As the male employee was preparing to hand the food to the 40-year-old woman he noticed the woman was completely naked from the waist down. The shocked employee brought the food back into the restaurant and called police.

When the responding officer arrived he was joined by another officer.

As the officers approached the Kia the report says, “We both immediately noticed the woman was not wearing any pants or anything covering her body below the waist. The woman told the officers she was suffering from a feminine condition, however there were no signs the woman was suffering from a feminine issue. The woman had driven from Savannah to drop her son off in Hinesville and decided to pick up a meal while in town.”

The officers asked the woman to put on her pants and did a background check only to discover she had been driving on a suspended license for failing to appear in court.

The woman was charged with driving while license was suspended/revoked, and indecent exposure, she was taken to the Liberty County Jail and processed.

She was also issued citations for the above mentioned charges and has a June court date.