Local rescue names puppies after toilet paper brands in ode to 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In an ode to 2020, a local animal rescue has chosen some creative names for a new litter of puppies.

One Love Animal Rescue has dubbed their group of 2-month-old Chihuahuas the “toilet paper babies.”

Meet Cottonelle, Angel Soft, Quilted Northern, Charmin, Coronet and Scott.

Cottonelle

Angel Soft

Quilted Northern

Charmin

Coronet

Scott

One Love says at the moment, they’ve received applications for all six brand named puppies, but they will be featured on the rescue’s website until they find their new homes.

To view all of their dogs and cats up for adoption, visit here.