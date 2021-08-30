Local rescue crews deploy to help with areas affected by Ida

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rescue teams from the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry prepare to head to the southern states affected by Hurricane Ida.

Over the weekend, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Ida made landfall with violent winds of 150 mph.

One life was lost in Louisiana when a tree fell on a home during the storm.

New Orleans suffered a power outage as the storm struck.

A Task Force from the Bluffton Township Fire District (BTFD) left Monday morning to the devastated areas left by hurricane Ida. Pictured above are the BTFD personnel that have been deployed with the Task Force.

15 members of Savannah’, Georgia Search and Rescue team are preparing for a possible deployment to areas affected.