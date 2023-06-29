SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions Thursday, meaning race cannot be a factor.

This will force higher education institutions to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Asked about the ruling, the University System of Georgia (USG) said race or ethnicity aren’t determining factors in admissions at their 26 institutions.

“USG follows the law with regards to the admission of students,” a statement to News 3 read.

The USG includes East Georgia State College, Georgia Southern University and Savannah State University.

Republican Rep. Buddy Carter, who serves Georgia’s 1st congressional district, said affirmative action harmed students by judging them on their background, not their merits.

“I look forward to the future of academia with this landmark decision from SCOTUS that ensures equal protection for all students,” he added.

In a social media post, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said he is disappointed but not surprised by the decision.

“The Court’s ruling suggests that the minority community has reached the point of equality. Not,” the mayor also tweeted. “Education can be an equalizer, but it can’t be if everyone can not access higher education equally.”

Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, too said education is the great equalizer, “But today’s short-sighted Supreme Court ruling undermining affirmative action in Higher Ed ignores continuing inequality.

“America is great not in spite of its diversity, but because of it. We need public policy that advances our greatness.”

“We will not be judged solely by the color of our skin. That’s what the ruling said today,” said South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican. “But that is the story of America. That is a story of American progress, and we can all celebrate that today.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of the Palmetto State said, “This decision encapsulates constitutionally sound principles and fundamental fairness.”

He added, “Providing benefits to one group at the expense of another, who have done nothing wrong, has never been fair. The Supreme Court rightly decided race conscience decisions, pitting one group against another, are wrong. It was a long overdue decision.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report