Local Reaction to new merit based proposals on Immigration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a new merit-based immigration proposal from the Trump Administration which includes more professionals with specific skills who preferably speak English entering the country.

It’s been met with skepticism by some and enthusiasm by others.

“I applaud President Trump for proposing action,” says Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter. (The Republican represents the 1st district which includes Savannah.

“There is no question that our immigration system is broken and we are facing a crisis at our border,” Carter told us in a statement.

Carter says that the immigration system can be modernized in a way that “puts American workers first and gives the best and brightest from around the world an opportunity to contribute to our nation and achieve the American dream.”

In Savannah, we talked to Mariela Orellano and Immigration Advocate but more importantly, she says someone with personal experience.

When she was nine, Orellano came to the U.S.with her mother and two siblings from Chile. She says her father had actually been recruited to come here to organize and operate a Spanish speaking public health program in New York. She says her father missed his family and years ago, they were allowed to join him in America.

She’s now a citizen but believes the new proposal could very well keep children in the future from being able to enter the U.S. as she once did. She also believes such a policy, if implemented, could hurt the country. “We’re going to keep losing the professionals if they can’t bring the little daughters or the little sons or their wives or husbands,” she said. “They’re going to leave.”

Orellano also questions the legitimacy of a so-called merit-based policy. “We should be talking about what we’ve been talking about for decades which is comprehensive immigration reform and looking at the Dreamers.” (Undocumented children brought here illegally by their parents who are now adults and whose status is unclear in terms of deportation.)

“This is not going to pass it’s just it’s just a show there’s no way it’s going to pass through the House,” said Orellano.

But Congressman Carter told us he “encourages his colleagues in Congress to work with our president to deliver solutions to secure our border and modernize our immigration system.”

Opponents say whether it’s a serious proposal or not, the Trump Administration now has a plan for Republicans to talk about on the 2020 campaign trail.”

Orellano says for here there are three issues, border security, what kind of workers we need and what is the country’s continued moral responsibility in terms of who we help immigrate here.

“We really need to figure something out there’s a lot at stake the economy and people’s lives there’s a lot at stake.”

