Local reaction to nation’s first female vice president of color

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Charlene Jones is a fan of the new vice president, Kamala Harris, for a lot of reasons but maybe the biggest is the organization they have in common.

“The sorority is Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. We were founded in 1908 and just celebrated our 113th anniversary,” Jones told News 3.

She says this was the first college sorority for African Americans.

Jones is the president of the sorority’s Savannah chapter. And while she said she doesn’t officially speak for the chapter, she still offered her congratulations and support to Harris while wearing a sweater trimmed in the sorority’s traditional colors of “apple green and salmon pink.”

“I certainly (did) not think a Black woman in my lifetime (would be elected) so it’s just overwhelming to know that it can happen and it did happen,” Jones said.

“Once you’re a member of the sorority, you’re always a member of the sorority,” Jones said when talking about Harris, who became a member of the sorority years ago when she attended Howard University.

Jones says their mandate is to render service to all mankind, and she’s confident Harris is living up to the challenge

Jones says that Harris is fulfilling the ambitions and dreams of so many women and women of color.

“I think the expectations will be greater for Harris from the perspective that she’s a woman first of all and that she’s a Black woman,” said Jones. “So, I think it would be greater expectations more than anything but because she’s a woman and an Alpha Kappa Alpha woman — she will rise to the occasion, without a doubt.”

Jones hopes that pride and comradery many now feel will carry the new vice president through any difficult days ahead.

“I have no doubt at all that she will do a super, super job and that she’s paving the way for others who will come after her,” said Jones.