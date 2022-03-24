SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For years, Black people have faced discrimination for wearing their natural hair.

Now, Congress is trying to do something about it.

The U.S. House recently passed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act, which would make it illegal to discriminate against someone for how they wear their hair.

From congresswomen to Supreme Court nominees, natural hair has become a nationwide movement.

Dr. Erica Dickerson-Stotler, a local veterinarian, says it wasn’t easy making the switch to her natural hair texture six years ago.

“Because a lot of times professional is a ponytail or a bun or straight hair,” she said.

Dickerson-Stotler says to this day, people often focus first on her hair before listening to her words.

“The very popular ‘Oh, I would like to touch your hair because it looks kinky and tangled,” she explained.

Cosmetologist Alia Freeman says that’s a common story in the Black community.

“When that is used to express the look of natural hair, it’s due to lack of understanding,” Freeman said. “A lot of the time, people can’t accept the natural hair or even others can’t accept our natural hair because they just don’t understand it.”

But the CROWN Act goes further than clearing up lack of understanding. It would ban employers, schools, landlords and federal programs from discriminating based on hairstyles and texture.

Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri said: “This is the last time we say ‘no more’ to Black people being made to feel like we have to straighten our hair to be deemed professional.

“‘No more’ to Black children being suspended from school because their hair doesn’t align with their school’s dress code.”

Freeman says the natural hair movement isn’t going anywhere, and she hopes that soon, not accepting it will no longer be tolerated.