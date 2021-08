RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A quartz countertop manufacturer is hosting a job fair on Aug. 11 in Richmond Hill.

Caesarstone Technologies USA said it has manufacturing and clerical jobs available. The job fair is being held at 1 Caesarstone Dr. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Caesarstone has pioneered quartz countertops,” The company said. “We bring the magic of the earth’s raw minerals into your home, with surfaces that become the bedrock and basis for life.”