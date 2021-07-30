Local professional offers advice on avoiding heat exhaustion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is no stranger to heat and as the summer months warm up, so do the people working outside.

“Everyone in the company has downloaded this OSHA app, and it’s just about heat indexes,” said Joe Marchese, owner of Marchese Construction.

Marchese’s construction company holds safety procedures for heat exhaustion twice a month.

“We talk about heat exhaustion, we talk about the weather,” Marchese said.

Even when dealing with extreme heat there are many things you can do to stay safe. Number one, stay inside, and when outside, hydrate yourself.

“There are all kinds of blood vessels in the back of your neck, so if you do start to get overheated one of the things that we recommend is a cold towel on the back of the neck” said Marchese.

Marchese continued, “This is the one that I use. You just saturate it with water, the water stays in it. You roll it up and you just put this on the back of your neck.”

Marchese said his construction hat provides a shield for him to stay cool in hotter temperatures.

“Something as simple as this hard hat that has a brim all the way around and by wearing this hat it keeps the sun off the back of my neck,” he said.

Anyone that suffers from heat exhaustion should get into a cool environment to prevent possible heatstroke.

“Drink, drink, drink! Don’t waterlog yourself. Use some electrolyte replacements and just be aware that it is dangerous,” said Marchese.