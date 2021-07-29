Local production company ‘survived and thrived’ through COVID

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When COVID first struck, many local businesses struggled to stay afloat, while others were forced to shut down.

But for one young entrepreneur, the complete opposite happened.

“Immediately, like everyone else, no one knew what COVID was, no one saw it coming,” said MGreen Productions owner MiQuan Green. “Immediately, as smart business owners, we had to think about how we can survive and thrive during this pandemic.

Green said he was dedicated to making things work, despite the setback of the virus.

“Life stopped for everyone, but the reality was there was a lot to still celebrate,” said Green. “There were a lot of ministries that were still having church virtually, so being a production company, we had to figure out how can we make church visible to people at home?”

Green continued, “How can we still celebrate our students in school who are graduating? What we did was we came up with our yard signs, our door signs, our magnets and we were able to do very well selling senior merchandise to our class of 2021 seniors.”

Survive and thrive he did. Recently, Green secured a second location for his company.

“We were able to make a huge expansion over to Statesboro, Georgia,” said Green.

“We are excited to be opening this location, but we are closely monitoring everything around us to ensure that everyone is safe.”

As a small business owner himself, Green says he is looking to inspire other companies to preserve in the time of COVID.

“I would say the biggest thing we learned during the pandemic is to support local,” he said.

MGreen Productions opens its second location in Statesboro on Saturday.