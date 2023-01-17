Coastal State Prison is having a job fair in Garden City this week. (Getty Images)

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Those looking for a job might find one at the Coastal State Prison.

The medium security facility in Garden City is currently hiring Correctional Officers ($20.12 per hour), Behavioral Health Counselors ($15.61 per hour), General Trades Techs ($16.47 per hour) and Instructors ($19.90 per hour).

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or GED and cannot have any felonies on their criminal background. However, some misdemeanors are acceptable, according to Khaliah Reeves, Coastal State Prison’s Recruitment Lieutenant.

“No felonies unless they’ve been completely dismissed, certain misdemeanors they work around, like DUIs and things like that,” said Reeves.

The job fair is on-site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 200 Gulfstream Rd.

“Certain days we do have off-site job fairs but those are to be announced,” said Reeves.

Those who plan to attend the job fair should bring the following:

birth certificate

high school diploma or GED

driver’s license

Social Security card

BD 214 (for those with military experience)

court disposition (for those who have something on their background check)

Coastal State Prison’s mission is to ensure public safety and effectively house offenders while operating a safe and secure facility while providing diagnostic intake services for the Strategic Intervention Program, a Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program for inmates as well as a Probation Program.