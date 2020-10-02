Local politicians react to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early Friday morning, President Donald Trump shared that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

Just hours prior, the White House announced a top aide who had traveled with Trump this week had tested positive.

Joe Biden, who debated the president in person two days ago, said he and his wife have received negative tests for the coronavirus. They wished the president and Melania Trump a “swift recovery.”

Local lawmakers and candidates are also weighing in on the news and sending their well wishes to the Trumps.

