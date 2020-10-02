Local politicians react to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington as he returns from Bedminster, N.J. On Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting President Trump’s campaign sent an email asking supporters to donate as he recovers from COVID-19. Posts with the fundraising appeal circulated on social media after Trump tweeted early Friday that he and wife, Melania, had tested positive for COVID-19. The letter had a Trump-Pence logo similar to that used by the campaign. But the message was fabricated, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh confirmed to the AP. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early Friday morning, President Donald Trump shared that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

Just hours prior, the White House announced a top aide who had traveled with Trump this week had tested positive.

Joe Biden, who debated the president in person two days ago, said he and his wife have received negative tests for the coronavirus. They wished the president and Melania Trump a “swift recovery.”

Local lawmakers and candidates are also weighing in on the news and sending their well wishes to the Trumps.

.@GAFirstLady, the girls, and I wish President Trump and the First Lady a quick recovery. Our prayers are with them and their family! https://t.co/w2QaAx3ymV — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 2, 2020

We are praying for a speedy recovery for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS! https://t.co/8NGAmacnhT — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) October 2, 2020

Bonnie & I wish President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with them as they fight this virus. https://t.co/vHR6fhPN2R — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) October 2, 2020

Alisha and I send our wishes for the First Family’s swift recovery and the health and safety of the White House staff. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 2, 2020

Like so many in our country and around the world, I’m lifting @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS up in prayer as they recover from #COVID19.



I know their steadfast leadership through this pandemic will continue just the same.



America is with you 100%! https://t.co/XrYISX7RYw — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) October 2, 2020

My prayers are with @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. I wish them both a safe and speedy recovery. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) October 2, 2020

Peggy and I are praying for a full and speedy recovery for both of you. https://t.co/68eLCRAVbS — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 2, 2020

Sending best wishes and hoping for a full and swift recovery for the President and First Lady.



This should serve as a reminder to every American to continue practicing social distancing and wearing a mask. Please stay safe! https://t.co/6LIUuHvhCl — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) October 2, 2020

Like most Americans, I’m wishing President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS @MelaniaTrump

a speedy recovery.



The president was in good spirits this morning when I spoke with him and very engaged in the upcoming hearing regarding Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Barrett. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2020

President Woodrow Wilson caught the Spanish Flu in 1919. I doubt the people of his time wished him ill.



Stay strong Mr. President and First Lady! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2020

Marie and I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania a quick and full recovery. — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 2, 2020

I am praying for a speedy recovery for President @RealDonaldTrump and First Lady @MelaniaTrump🙏🏾

Let’s all remain vigilant in protecting each other from #COVID19. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 2, 2020

