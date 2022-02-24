SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several local politicians have been reacting to the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with some asking for prayers, others blaming President Biden and calling on Ukrainian allies to stand firm against Russia.

Gov. Brian Kemp released a series of tweets taking aim at Putin and the Russian invasion saying, “As Putin and the Russian army violate Ukraine’s sovereignty through this callous, indefensible invasion, we stand with our allies and condemn this aggression of tyrants.”

Kemp went on to tweet he was hoping for a quick resolution to the conflict.

Republican gubernatorial challenger David Perdue went a step further, placing the blame for the invasion on President Biden. Perdue tweeted, “Biden’s weakness emboldened Putin and the world is a more dangerous place because of it. We must stand firmly with the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression.”

Democratic gubernatorial challenger Stacey Abrams said the attack on Ukraine is “a tragic reminder of the danger tyrants pose to those who cherish democracy.” She also threw support behind Georgians who have been deployed to defend Ukraine — praying for them, their families and the Ukrainians.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham campaigned for a bipartisan response to Putin and Russia’s aggression. Graham has been releasing tweets all day, one saying, “It is important Congress unite to punish and crush Putin and his cronies. Not only will this help prevent further damage in Europe, but it will discourage other bad actors from going down the same road.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock tweeted in support of Biden’s sanctions and simultaneously condemned Russia’s actions, calling on a quick end to the bloodshed. Warnock tweeted, “I also strongly support the imposition of severe sanctions on Russia to compel President Putin to cease this catastrophic effort and to hold him and his allies accountable.”

Gov. Henry McMaster also took aim at Russia, condemning the invasion and offered up prayers for those in Ukraine, tweeting, “Please join Peggy and me in praying for the people of Ukraine during this dark hour. Russia’s invasion of their sovereign nation must be met with a unified response from our nation and allies.”

Rep. Buddy Carter also took strong aim at Putin calling him an “enemy of freedom.” “Russia must be cut off economically and diplomatically from the rest of the world,” Carter said. He also called on Biden and Ukraine allies to step up and take swift action against the invasion.

Majority Whip James Clyburn threw his support behind Biden, declaring the invasion an “unprovoked attack.” He also said Putin is directly responsible for the loss of life.

“I stand with [Biden] in unequivocally condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” Clyburn tweeted. “Putin alone is responsible for the death and suffering this war is bringing. We are joining together with our allies and partners to hold him accountable.”

Sen. Tim Scott tweeted with “a heavy heart” in support of Ukraine, offering prayers and promising the U.S. will stand alongside the nation. “Putin’s decision to attack a sovereign nation is disastrous and threatens the lives of countless innocent citizens.”