SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local politicians took to social media to express grief and frustration after a deadly school shooting in Texas left 19 students and two adults dead. The gunman was killed by police.

“Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken over news from Uvalde, Tx. For children and innocent adults, including a school teacher, to be taken from this world in such a depraved, violent way, it is incomprehensible,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “We are lifting up the families of these victims, the first responders on the scene, and the entire community in prayer.”

Sen Raphael Warnock offered his prayers for the victims and their families.

“As a father of two young children, this tragedy is horrific and numbing,” Warnock said. “I’m praying that God surrounds the victims, their families and community with abundant love and healing.”

Stacey Abrams offered support for the families in Uvalde saying that she is grieving alongside them.

“To the families of Uvalde, we weep with you in your grief and ask for God’s solace for your unfathomable pain. May your angels be lifted up to spite the darkness that took them. And may the light of reason and compassion save the lives of others in their namesake.”

“Julie and I are heartbroken over the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Herschel Walker said. “We are lifting up the victims and their families in prayer.”

David Perdue echoed the same sentiment from Walker, saying “Bonnie and I are heartbroken by the tragedy in Uvalde and are praying for the victims and their families.”