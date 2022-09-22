BRYAN COUNTY, G.A. (WSAV) — The United Way of the Coastal Empire is in partnership with Bryan County Family Connection to provide a free legal services clinic to eligible Bryan County residents.

The free service will provide assistance to low-income families and qualified seniors on certain legal matters like unemployment, rental assistance as well as wills and estates.

United Way area director, Brianne Yontz says getting legal services can be hard to get due to high prices, and this free service provides an opportunity for individuals who wouldn’t normally have this chance.

“Well, I think anytime there’s a barrier to get services you may need, when expense is involved. And, we’re seeing more and more need for assistance, as gas prices are rising, food costs are expensive, and often times people don’t understand the resources that may be available to them often times at no charge”.

And Matthew Brigman from Georgia Legal services says people need to know about these services, so they can get the help that they need.

“There’s really only so many lawyers to go around and certainly not enough to cover the need from those of in lower income and seniors who can’t afford to go to those private ones, we’re really kind of the catch-all to fall back on. And I’m worried that a lot of folks don’t know we’re here”.

Ask a lawyer day will take place tomorrow at Bryan County Family Connection located on 40 South Industrial Boulevard in Pembroke from 10 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon.

United Way says appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed.