SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local nonprofit, Shelter From the Rain Inc., has partnered with Thomas and Hutton to host a charity car show raising funds for single mothers.

Motors For Moms will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Exclusive Engravings located at 9701 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324. The car, truck and bike show will be open to the public with a $5 suggested donation.

Exclusive Engravings will be celebrating their Grand Opening and will provide awards for Best In Show, Best Classic Car, Best Motorcycle, Best Mustang, Best Corvette, Best Truck, Best Performance Vehicle, and Most Unique. Three other honorary awards will be given to car lovers who have passed away.

Shelter From the Rain will provide free Matchbox toy cars for children, a gas card raffle, and food truck meals for single Moms who RSVP online.

Down South Cheesesteak and More, Something to Taco Bout, Coca-Cola, Coastal Roasters, and Toti’s Ice Cream Truck will be available for the public. A DJ, a 50/50 raffle, and Coca-Cola drinks for the public will also be available.

Funds raised from the car show will help single parents and their children by assisting Shelter From The Rain Inc. to provide baby supplies, household items, mentorship, support groups, virtual tutoring for students, financial literacy, and workforce development.

To register for Motors For Moms, or to learn how to be a sponsor or to donate, visit www.Motors4Moms.com.