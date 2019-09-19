Local organizations coming together to help revitalize Garden City neighborhood

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Local organizations broke ground Thursday on two homes in the Rossingol Hill neighborhood as a part of a larger revitalization effort for the area.

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity and Greater Savannah Homebuilders have joined forces as a part of a larger revitalization effort for the community in Garden City.

The project dubbed “Home Builder’s Blitz” is made possible by donations of building materials from local home builders and subcontractors as well as national companies.

“It’s extremely rewarding. These builders love the opportunity to be able to do this, to be able to give back, to be able to meet the homeowner and they participate in the build as well,” said Patty Rietkovich with Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah. “It’s a great relationship that they’re able to form and carry that on.”