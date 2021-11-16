Local organization helps Haiti following August’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A deadly earthquake hit Haiti earlier this year, killing thousands of people and impacting millions.

Now the Christian Revival Center is lending a hand to those in need. The center began its mission trips to Haiti in 1993 when the late Freddie Hebron became the pastor there.

“When I joined the church Pastor Freddie kept asking me to go to Haiti, it took him about five years to get me there but the first night I went to Haiti I cried all night long, I had never seen such poverty in my life,” says Antoinette Dunham from the Christian Revival Center.

The pastor’s wife Barbara, fondly known as Kim Hebron and the Revival Center community continue this work.

“For the last 25-years, I have been going to Haiti,” Dunham said.

This week they’re collecting donations and supplies to take to Haiti.

“In Haiti, there’s a lot of things that’s going on,” says Kim Hebron.

The center will be accepting items from now until Saturday November 27th, excluding Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

They are asking for:

toys

tents/sleeping bags

non-perishable food

plywood/tin/lumber

sanitary products

first aid

mask/hand sanitizer

They are collecting items at 221 N Lathrop Ave, Savannah, Ga. 31415 at the International Longshoremen’s Hall.