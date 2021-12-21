Local organization helping families facing eviction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Family promise of the coastal empire assists with emergency rental and utility assistance. They work with families facing eviction or struggling to find housing.

“We don’t want our families or anyone in this community to have to experience an episode of homelessness,” says Executive Director of Family Promise, Katrina Bostick.

Bostick says, right now funding for non-COVID related issues is running low for Chatham County.

“Right now we do have funding for COVID-related housing crisis but our funding for non-COVID related housing crisis has dwindled,” Bostick said.

Bostick says in 2022 family promise wants to expand on funding for issues outside of COVID-19 that are causing families to experience homelessness.

“We do have funding in our outer counties, in our Bryan and Effingham counties, facilities, but in Chatham County, that funding is very scarce, so we’re looking at how we can replenish those dollars to make sure that families and households that fall outside of COVID related instances have the financial resources to stay housed,” says Bostick.

The holidays have been especially difficult for many of the families the organization serves.

“We have those families that their finances are really going towards keeping their houses, their children housed. so they don’t have the extra resources to buy toys to buy new clothing, to buy new school uniforms for the upcoming school year,” said Bostick.

Family promise is also collecting toy and food donations to give out this week.

“We want our families to have a good holiday,” says Bostick.

She says these efforts go beyond the holiday season.

“Our goal at family promise is to look at how we can make sure that for our families, it’s Christmas everyday and for them, many of them, Christmas everyday is waking up to a safe, stable house,” Bostick said.

Bostick says Family Promise wants to continue working with community partners to grow funding for its services in the new year.