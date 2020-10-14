Local nonprofit to host holiday grief support webinar

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (HCL) is set to host a grief webinar on Nov. 17 for families grieving loved ones during the holidays.

The webinar, Grief: Keeping Your Loved Ones Present, will be held at 10 a.m.

HCL says the webinar is for people facing a tough time with holidays approaching and “coming to grips with the realization that families will not be able to convene as they have for many years due to the ongoing pandemic.”

Due to travel restrictions, social distancing and in some cases, death, holiday gatherings will be different this year.

“It’s important that we provide resources for those grieving during the holiday season, especially amidst the unique challenge of COVID-19,” said HCL Grief Counselor Barbara Scobey.

To sign up for the webinar, go to www.hospicecarelc.org/holiday-grief-webinar.

To learn more about Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, go to www.hospicecarelc.org.