Local nonprofit devoted to helping women announces relaunch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local nonprofit is preparing to relaunch after closing in 2020.

AWWIN, Inc., or Assisting Working Women in Need, is hosting a relaunch celebration via Zoom tonight at 6:30 p.m. due to the coronavirus pandemic. The relaunch will also celebrate the birthday of AWWIN founder Sarahlyn U. Argrow Phillips.

Board President, Catherine Argrow Cummings, says she feels the need to relaunch AWWIN not

only to honor her mother’s legacy, but to meet the needs in the community.

“Some working women still need assistance,” Cummings stated.

The virtual event is open to everyone. A minimum donation of $5 is requested. Donations can be given through CashApp by sending to $AWWINInc2. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the AWWIN Financial Assistance Program.

The celebration will consist of reflections, conversations about the organization’s future, trivia and prizes.

In 2021, the organization provided Thanksgiving dinner for four families and Christmas gifts for four families.