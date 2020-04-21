Local nonprofit collects disinfectant products, other essentials to distribute to homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While people keep their homes well-stocked with disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the local homeless population is struggling to easily access these essentials.

To make matters worse, people with no permanent place to live face a higher risk of contracting the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“They’re concerned, they try to do the best they can to keep their distance, and they’re trying to practice social distancing,” Georgette Jackson, founder of Savannah nonprofit Divine Rest Inc., told WSAV.com NOW.

Jackson established her organization in 2008 with the goal of helping homeless people, especially women.

The group aims to one day buy a house for homeless women to live in order to help them get back on their feet.

Jackson says she’s established relationships with many of the homeless in the area.

“It’s wonderful to see that they still have hope,” Jackson said, adding, “that’s what we hope to give them every time we go, is hope.”

The desire to offer hope is why Divine Rest is making sure Savannah’s homeless community doesn’t go without the supplies it needs.

Over the past few weeks, the organization has been working to collect donations of various items to distribute to the homeless scattered across various communities.

“This is something we’ve been doing since 2010, but because of this pandemic, we’re trying to do this a little more often,” Jackson said.

“The rest of us flock to the stores and buy the necessary supplies, so that’s what we’re doing for them,” she added.

The group is gathering items including bottled water, disinfecting products, blankets, paper towels and even portable showers and sinks so they can keep themselves clean — although Jackson says right now, the sinks are on backorder with more people buying them online.

“Especially now, all of their resources are closed, so we want to bridge that gap,” she said.

Divine Rest is also planning to distribute tents to the homeless.

Jackson says she currently has boxes of the temporary shelters stacked against her living room wall, ready to be given to those that need them most.

“We’ve collected so many tents,” Jackson said.

“They use those over and over, have them for so long and they get filthy and dirty,” she added. “Just like when people go camping, whatever people need when they go camping, it’s the same thing, you know, they just live out there forever.”

Divine Rest has had success in getting the word out on Facebook.

Whenever the organization posts what it needs online, community members step up without hesitation.

“People have really been very generous with their resources and helping us provide for our homeless neighbors,” Jackson said.

Her group has also worked with the City of Savannah and Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier on providing tents.

“They have plans to do something on a more permanent basis and they’re collecting tents as well, so a portion of the tents that we collected will also go with what the city is doing,” Jackson said.

While Divine Rest seeks to target as many homeless individuals as they can, Jackson says the majority of the people they reach are living in the woods.

“Those are the places that we like to go to the most because those are not that visible, whereas the ones under the President Street bridge are highly visible, so a lot of people will gravitate toward that group, but we try to reach the ones that are hidden,” Jackson said.

Divine Rest plans to begin distributing the items to the homeless over the next weekend.

If you’d like to donate supplies, make a monetary donation or volunteer with Divine Rest, find out how by visiting their website, DivineRestINC.org.