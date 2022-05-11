RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — An Effingham County organization that helps disabled people and veterans is asking for the community’s help.

The truck Wish to Walk Foundation uses to deliver wheelchairs, ramps and other equipment is in need of repairs after a crash left it damaged.

James Shaw, founder of Wish to Walk, said 10 months later, they are still trying to get the truck back fully functioning. Shaw said the typical load can weigh 2,000 pounds or more, meaning they need a reliable truck to accommodate the hundreds of requests they get each month.

“I haven’t been able to do much,” Shaw said. “But now that I’m able to do some people are like ‘I didn’t know you are still doing it, we still need things’ and we’re hearing that all the time. They like what we’re doing but I just need help getting back full term.”

Shaw is in a wheelchair himself and started the foundation in 2009 to support people facing the same challenges.

“People don’t realize that it’s the basic necessities that hang you up,” he said. “A basic wheelchair, a way to get in your house, a way to have a shower – those are all things you don’t think about until something happens to you.”

Shaw is now doing something he said he doesn’t often do: asking for help. The truck needs new injectors and stronger seats. Click or tap here to see the GoFundMe.