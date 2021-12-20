Local non-profit receives $30,000 to send a Savannah student to a HBCU

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local non-profit, the Unforgettable Dream Fund, received a $30,000 donation to help them send a qualified, underserved student from Savannah to Xavier University of Louisiana in the fall of 2022.

The donation is part of a pledge to be used as matching funds in the organization’s campaign to raise $100,000.

The non-profit launched the campaign earlier this month, on Instagram and Facebook, in honor of its founder’s 60th birthday.

Xavier University of Louisiana is the Unforgettable Dream Fund’s first partner HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities.).

The Unforgettable Dream Fund hopes to continue to increase its network of partner schools as it raises additional funds.

To learn more visit: www.unforgettabledreamfund.org