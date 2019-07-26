Local Muslims urged to be careful about visitors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has a warning for Muslims across Georgia. It’s simple: be careful who you welcome into a Mosque.

The warning comes following word that members of two anti-Muslim groups visited several local Mosques and then wrote an online report saying that one Mosque was a base for terrorists.

Dr. Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the director of CAIR says the charge is ridiculous and that the visitors are likely far more dangerous than any local Muslim.

“Going into our Houses of Worship, lying about who they are, spying on people and then going back to other Hate group members and saying hey, that House of Worship that warmly welcomed me is full of terrorists, it’s dangerous, it’s incitement,” said Mitchell. “They are putting a target on the back of these Houses of Worship by engaging in this behavior. It’s dangerous, it’s wrong and it’s got to stop.”

We’re told that on June 28, two men and one woman (from the groups Sharia Crime Stoppers and The United West) were warmly welcomed during a public event at the Islamic Center of Savannah. CAIR says the three used false names and said they were there to learn more about their Muslim neighbors.

Dave Gaubautz was one of the men who visited the Islamic Center of Savannah that day and posted a picture of himself in front of the facility. Later, he wrote online that he was “rating” three local Mosques. He rated one in Statesboro as “dangerous” (although CAIR says Gaubatuz never went inside that Mosque), another Mosque in Savannah as “dangerous,” and rated the Islamic Center of Savannah as “extremely dangerous.”

“It’s incitement,” said Mitchell. “What these members of this Hate group are doing is taking advantage of the hospitality of members of the Georgia Muslim community.”

CAIR posted pictures of Gaubautz and two other people it said had visited the local mosques. “We’re encouraging all Muslims across the state to take a look at the pictures t make sure they can recognize these people if they enter their Mosque,” said Mitchell.

He says there is a concern especially since the Islamic Center of Savannah was targeted in 2003 by an arsonist. The building burned and had to be rebuilt. No one was ever arrested for the crime.

Mitchell said he contacted Savannah Police just to be safe and the Islamic Center of Savannah told us it had contacted the FBI. Meanwhile, Mitchell told us he hopes this does not stop Muslims from trying to be open to others.

“I would encourage them and all other Houses of Worship to make sure they’re reviewing their security procedures,” he said. “Make sure they are warm and welcoming but also safe and vigilant.”