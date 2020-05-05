Local libraries make after school programs virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, many parents are having to homeschool their children.

Live Oak Public Libraries is working to help parents teach their kids each day with new virtual storytimes.

Every Tuesday and Thursday morning, a local librarian logs onto Facebook Live to read thousands of children’s books from the library system’s collection that families aren’t able to access due to shutdowns.

“Storytime started right after we closed,” Executive Director David Singleton said. “We started thinking about how we could stay connected with our community.”

“And storytime is a huge part of the library for so many people,” he continued, “Many people grow up with storytimes and then they take their children to storytime.”

Singleton says there is always an educational activity along with the book reading — so kids can practice literacy skills while learning to love reading.

“We also get comments from people saying how wonderful it is to see their librarian doing storytime,” Singleton said. “They love the activities. We always start with an activity. We read a couple of books, and we also do a couple of short literacy things like recognizing letters.”

Each storytime has reached over 1,000 views on Facebook and continues to grow every day.

“We’ve been so excited about the response to this that we’d like to continue it after the quarantine because we recognize that there are so many people that can’t make it to the storytimes who want to be a part of it,” Singleton said.

You can tune into the library story times at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday on the Live Oak Public Libraries Facebook Page.

Digital services are the library’s fastest-growing area. Here are some of the other available resources they offer:

Digital cards. If you don’t have a card, they can get you one quickly; just fill out the application on their website and you’ll have access with 24-48 hours.

Virtual family craft program. This program airs every Wednesday through Facebook Live and features crafts that you can do with ordinary things you probably already have at home.

Home access to Ancestry.com. You can explore your family history and trace your roots with this limited-time access to Ancestry from home.

Online book clubs through Goodreads. Books & Banter is open to anyone.

Tumblebooks. Very popular resource featuring online books and readalongs from young children to middle school.

eRead Kids. About 15,000 ebooks and e-audio titles for elementary and middle school children.

Hoopla. Always-available ebooks, e-audio, movies, and more.

RB Digital. A great resource for popular titles and classics, with ebooks, e-audio, and hundreds of magazines online.

Mango Languages. A fantastic way to learn a language online. More than 70 languages are available.

Tutor.com. Live online help with student homework, as well as help with job resumes for adults.

GALILEO. A host of research databases available for students and general researchers, including daily and historical access to the New York Times.

Learning Express. Practice SAT, GRE, and other tests online.

Entrepreneurial Training Program. A 10-week online, self-paced course on entrepreneurship.

In addition, the library system has supplied books to many senior facilities, community centers and service organizations.

There is also access to its wireless network 24 hours a day that extends to many of their parking lots. Live Oak Public Libraries is also exploring online chat so that people can connect to a library staff member to get help or to find a good book.

Officials at the library system say facilities will remain closed until further notice.