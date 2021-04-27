Local leaders discuss new voting law, impact on Georgia businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local leaders are blasting Georgia’s new voting law as “racist legislation.”

One month ago, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Republican-backed SB 202 into law, which restricts absentee voting, expands voter ID requirements and prohibits handing food and water to voters in line.

The law does expand voting times, but critics say many of the provisions will disproportionately affect voters of color.

“You cannot change the rules when you lose,” said Savannah Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

“If you want to support Georgia businesses and communities of color, you cannot continue these attacks,” she added.

Other Savannah City Council members, State Rep. Carl Gilliard and local business owners joined Gibson-Carter to denounce the new law Tuesday afternoon.

“We have stood collectively today because we’re about the business of the voters of Georgia,” said Gilliard, a Democrat representing District 162.

The representative said he supports fighting the new law in the court system, including Fair Fight Action’s ongoing legal battle.

In the wake of SB 202, the MLB moved its All-Star game out of Atlanta. Faith leaders have called for a boycott of Home Depot for not speaking out on behalf of their customers.

“If Brian Kemp and Georgia Republicans were truly serious about supporting business owners, they would’ve spent the session focusing on responding to the economic crunch many businesses have found themselves in following the coronavirus outbreak,” said Alderwoman At-Large Alicia Miller Blakely, Post 2, “not fixating on attacking the rights of voters of color.”