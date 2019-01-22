SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Dr. King had a dream of unity, but some locals beleive there's still a lot of work to be done when it comes to race relations in this country.

Unity, its a simple word with a powerful message, but even on a day where our focus is on racial progress some aren't so sure we're quite where we need to be.



richard shinholster: "and that's the problem we still are facing in this country - is hearts have not been changed."

Richard Shinholster, Vice President of the NAACP here in Savannah shares the same dream as Dr. king.

"I believe that dr. king's dream is moving forward it's not been realized yet but it continues to move forward the more and more we're realizing we're all a part of one garment," said Shinholster.

He and other members of the community are hoping younger generations can be part of the change.

"I think its always important. I think its especially important now. there's more hate speech going on and I don't want my kids to grow up thinking that's ok," said Kelly Fanning who marched in Hilton Head's MLK day parade.

"They can read about it in the history books but to live it, be a part fo it, means a whole lot," said Kenneth Green, a participant in Hilton Head's MLK day parade.

For some the holiday is not just a chance to honor the man, but also clarify his message.

"W encourage folks to continue to honor Dr. king's legacy, we want them to not only honor the man, but we also want them to be participants in fulfilling the dream," said Courtney Blackshear, President of MLK Observance Day Assocation.

At times, for people of color, that dream is alot more like a nightmare.

"I was driving home last at night last night from richmond hill and it was dark and and some car pulled behind me and a truck pulled behind me," Shinholster explained. "Am I safe? Sure, I worry. Now I've got a grandson that's nine years old and i'm so happy he doesn't even think about those kind of things. I hope things don't enter his mind that makes him have to think about those kind of things," said Shinholster.