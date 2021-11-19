Local leaders break down how $1 trillion infrastructure deal will impact Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia is expected to receive billions in funding through the $1 trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday.

Local leaders say the bipartisan infrastructure law is a big deal for Savannah, and Mayor Van Johnson says the city will see some immediate impacts — specifically for the Hostess City’s port.

“Right here at the mouth of the Port of Savannah, we will see immediate relief from the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” Johnson said. “These funds will be used to set up pop-up container yards to help ease the pandemic’s pressure on our nation’s supply chain.”

The mayor said the city is getting $8 million for the Port of Savannah from the Georgia Ports designated funding.

“We are the single largest single-container terminal in the country,” said Johnson.

He also discussed the need for infrastructure investments locally.

“There are other investments that our community has desperately needed, about 11% of the bridges in Chatham County are what is deemed as structurally deficient,” Johnson explained.

Local leaders say the bipartisan law will also help expand Savannah’s job market.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law opens the door for projects that are going to employ workers with better wages and better opportunities across Savannah,” said Jay Jones, the former Chatham County commissioner and Chatham County Democratic Committee chair.

The mayor says the bill will address a number of needs across the state.

“This long-awaited package will create thousands of good-paying union jobs, stimulate our economy and revitalize our states roads, bridges and transportation which I know we surely need, more importantly, leaving no Georgia community behind,” Johnson said.

The mayor also said the deal will provide internet access to more than 600,000 Georgians who don’t have access.