Local lawmakers weigh in on impeachment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – House members continue to weigh in on the impeachment of President Donald Trump ahead of Wednesday’s likely vote.

Democrats overwhelmingly approved the rules for the debate, 228-197, with just two defections from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s ranks.

Pelosi then marked the start of what is expected to be six hours of debate on the articles of impeachment. Each side gets three hours.

WATCH LIVE: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

“We gather today under the dome of this temple of democracy to exercise one of the most solemn powers that this body can take,” Pelosi said.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga. 9th District) took the floor following Speaker Pelosi and said, “Why do we keep calling this a solemn occasion when you’ve been wanting to do this ever since (President Trump) was elected?”

Republican Congressman Buddy Carter, who represents Georgia’s 1st District, echoed Collins’ sentiment during his roughly minute and a half statement on the House floor.

“I rise today in opposition to the Democrats’ sham process which makes a mockery of the rules of the House and is, frankly, dangerous to this country,” Carter said. “Since day one, the Democrats have made it clear that they wanted to move towards impeachment well before any of the accusations took place.”

He added, in part: “This impeachment process isn’t focused on strengthening and protecting our political foundations, but rather shaping public opinion. I ask you, is it worth that?”

Rep. Joe Cunningham, the South Carolina Democrat representing Hilton Head Island through Charleston County, on Tuesday stated that he would support both articles of impeachment against Trump.

The congressman wrote an op-ed piece in The Post and Courier explaining his reasoning.

“We are a nation of laws and no single person is above the rule of law in America,” Cunningham wrote, adding, “I made my decision concerning the president’s impeachment judiciously, withholding judgment until I could review all evidence, hear all relevant testimony and weigh both sides of the argument.”

He wrote that Trump “blatantly and repeatedly abused the power of his office by coercing a foreign government into investigating his political rival, withholding appropriated military assistance to do it.”

Shortly after Wednesday’s debate began, the president tweeted about the proceedings, calling them “AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA.”

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

According to a tally compiled by The Associated Press, a clear House majority was ready to vote to impeach him.

If the House does vote Wednesday as expected, the process will move to a Senate trial, where the GOP has the majority.

Some story info via AP