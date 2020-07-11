Local lawmakers react to Roger Stone commutation

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone leaves federal court in Washington. Facebook on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, said it has removed dozens of accounts linked to the hate group Proud Boys, to President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone and to employees of Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, among others. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – President Donald Trump on Friday commuted Roger Stone, a longtime friend, from his sentence for crimes related to the Russia investigation.

In February, Stone was sentenced two more than three years in prison for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

While it doesn’t erase Stone’s felony convictions, the commutation protects him from serving prison time.

“Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place,” the president tweeted Saturday morning. “It is the other side that are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign – AND GOT CAUGHT!”

Local lawmakers have weighed in online as well.

“In my view, it would be justified if (President Donald Trump) decided to commute Roger Stone’s prison sentence,” GOP South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted. “Mr. Stone is in his 70s and this was a non-violent, first-time offense.”

He added: “Equally important: Over time we learn how biased and corrupt Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller probes were.”

Congressman Joe Cunningham, a Democrat representing much of the Lowcountry, tweeted that “no one should be rewarded for lying to Congress. But last night Roger Stone was.”

“He was rewarded by the same person he lied to protect,” Cunningham continued. “The swamp has never been more full.

“Law and order should be more than just a political slogan.”

In a response to a tweet from New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, criticizing the president commuting Stone, Republican Sen. Doug Collins, of Georgia, wrote: “Stop the witch hunts.”

“You and your colleagues pushed the Russia hoax for years, claiming there was clear evidence of collusion. But it’s over — we know the truth,” Collins continued. “The Constitution gives the President the authority to commute any sentence. Period.”