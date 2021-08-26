Local lawmakers react to deadly Kabul attack

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – At least 12 U.S. service members were killed in bombings outside of Kabul’s airport Thursday, according to U.S. officials.

Officials warned, however, that the numbers may grow and it does not include any Afghan causalities.

Local lawmakers reacted on Twitter as the situation unfolds.

“Reports of what is happening in Afghanistan are heartbreaking as we work to safely evacuate Americans and Afghan allies,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) tweeted. “My staff and I have been closely monitoring the situation unfolding over the past week & are doing all we can to help with evacuation efforts.”

Warnock shared a series of refugee resources and encouraged any Georgians in need of additional assistance to reach out to his office at warnock.senate.gov.

“This despicable terrorist attack against innocent civilians at the Kabul airport, which injured American Marines, is a reminder of the depravity the world faces from Afghanistan,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) shared.

He urged the Biden administration to reopen the Bagram Air Base as an alternative to the Kabul airport.

“The retaking of Bagram would put our military at risk, but I think those involved in the operation would gladly accept that risk because it would restore our honor as a nation and save lives,” Graham tweeted.

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District called the situation “unconscionable.”

“Weeks away from the anniversary of 9/11. I’m heartbroken,” the Republican congresswoman tweeted. “Praying for Kabul this morning, for our troops, for our citizens, and for the innocent people in danger in Afghanistan.”

Georgia’s 1st Congressional District Rep. Buddy Carter said his thoughts and prayers are with “our valiant troops.”

The Republican took aim at President Joe Biden, tweeting, “Biden needs to step up or step out!”

“Fear rises for Afghan allies left behind- we must tend to our wounded, and leave no man behind, Joe Biden must act immediately!” Carter added.