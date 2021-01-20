Local lawmakers echo Biden’s call for unity on Inauguration Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The theme of President Joe Biden’s inauguration is “America United,” one echoed by local lawmakers Wednesday.

Biden has repeatedly said he considers unifying the country as one of his top priorities as president. And the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol just two weeks ago has only added weight.

Lawmakers representing the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry say they aim to find common ground as the new administration takes office.

President Trump spent the last four years fighting for our great nation. I thank him for his service, and I’m proud of what we accomplished. Today, Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the United States and the world witnessed the peaceful transition of power. Now more than ever, America needs unity to address the many challenges we face. To move our country forward, I am committed to finding common ground with the new administration while never wavering on my conservative principles. God bless America. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.)

First, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank President Trump and Vice President Pence for their service to our country and to the American people. Congratulations are in order for President Joe Biden on his inauguration today as our nation’s next Commander-in-Chief. Right now, our nation is facing deep division and we must do our best to come together as Americans for the good of our country, rather than furthering this division. I am determined to work with the new Administration to move our nation forward and work hard for the Lowcountry and for America. The work over the last four years to lower taxes, create an economy unlike any other, pursue prison reform, ban offshore drilling, implement Operation Warp Speed, and more, are the things I am most proud of over the course of the Trump Administration. Today, we have to work twice as hard to have any hope of keeping these gains and earning back the trust of the American people. I will continue to work to protect our freedoms, using the Constitution as my guide. And as such, I will continue to be a strong, new voice for all those who seek the same. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

We must find common ground to continue moving our country forward.



I ask all of you to join me in prayer for our great nation and our leaders. (2/2) — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 20, 2021

In this truly American moment, we begin anew.



Democracy has won the day, and President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have met the moment.



Symbols matter. Words matter. Actions matter.



Now, it is time to begin moving again toward ‘a more perfect Union.’ — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) January 20, 2021

Jon Ossoff tweeted out a photo of himself and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the senators-elect from Georgia who will be sworn in on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a new day, full of possibility. But we’ve got work to do together,” Warnock tweeted.