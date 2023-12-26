SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- It is just a few days away from ringing in the New Year, and folks are gearing up for the big celebration.

A local law firm wants to make sure that people are adding a safe way to get back home in their plans if drinking is a part of the itinerary.

Farah & Farah, a personal injury law firm here in Savannah, is making getting home safely for the holiday a little easier.

The law firm announces the return of its “Safe Ride Home” program, in which it will offer thousands of free Uber rides for residents celebrating New Year’s Eve.

This year, New Year’s Eve Safe Rides will be available in Savannah, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and for the first time, Fort Myers.

The Safe Rides credit will be available on Sunday, Dec. 31, starting at 6:00 p.m. until New Year’s Day.

Farah & Farah advises partygoers to secure their free ride before the party starts by visiting FarahandFarah.com/NYE.

For more information about the Farah & Farah NYE Safe Rides and to claim a free safe ride home, feel free to visit FarahandFarah.com/NYE.